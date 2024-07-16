At the AWS Summit New York on July 10th, the company introduced AWS App Studio, an AI-driven service that simplifies the creation of enterprise applications. Users can describe their desired application and its functionalities, and App Studio will then generate it, significantly reducing development time.

I had a chance to discuss this announcement with Sriram Devanathan, GM of Amazon Q Apps and AWS App Studio.

Generative AI-powered, point-and-click app development

Devanathan says the new service features a point-and-click interface and an AI assistant for guidance. He added that they designed App Studio to help technical professionals without software development skills create secure, managed internal applications, which should result in increased productivity.

“We announced several things today,” he told me. “Now in general availability, Q Apps helps employees, without any technical experience, create these automations that can help them with everyday tasks. Examples include generating a blog post based on your company’s marketing guidelines. The one I like the most is the data center technician creating a Q App to troubleshoot their equipment.”

He told me that AWS didn’t expect to see this kind of development so soon. “But it shows you the breadth of possible use cases—and the fact that you don’t need any technical experience,” he said. “App Studio is meant for a more technical audience, but they are not professional developers. And it allows them to create enterprise-grade applications.”

Not just simple apps

The apps that AWS helps people create aren’t simple. They can have API connectors, allowing the app to easily talk to external systems and connect to AWS data.

In the announcement, AWS said that App Studio aims to streamline complex daily processes for various sectors, from hospital procurement to property management. The company says many businesses manage these tasks manually with error-prone spreadsheets and documents.

Custom applications can enhance efficiency, but getting the development resources to focus on these applications can take time and effort. Low-code tools have come along to fill those gaps. But they’re often fraught with challenges, including steep learning curves and security issues—which go against the idea of swiftly developing apps. AWS is positioning App Studio as a solution for those challenges.

How GenAI works with App Studio

AWS App Studio leverages GenAI to eliminate the learning curves associated with low-code tools. Users can easily design interfaces, build workflows, and test applications. By connecting to specific data sources, users can prompt App Studio to create comprehensive applications quickly. The platform simplifies modifications and testing, allowing users to generate sample data to see real-time application performance. With built-in connectors for various services, users can focus on application functionality rather than underlying code, as App Studio handles deployment and maintenance.

App Studio broadens access to application development, allowing users with some technical experience to create secure, scalable applications. This includes IT project managers, data engineers, and enterprise architects, who can now build internal applications without deep software development knowledge. AWS App Studio provides enterprise-grade security, scalability, and performance, with IT teams maintaining visibility and control over application usage and compliance. The service is free to build with, charging only for published application usage, offering significant cost savings, up to 80%, according to Devanathan, compared to other low-code platforms.

Customers using App Studio

Devanathan showed me a product demo. App Studio looks as intuitive and straightforward as you’d expect. But the proof came in the announcement, with a handful of customers endorsing the App Studio approach.

Campus Life & Style, a student housing operator, said it improved efficiency after using AWS App Studio. The company says a small team developed an application that streamlined data management and reporting for its staff. This reduced manual data entry errors by 98% and increased process efficiency by 20%. Campus Life & Style said it plans to expand the use of App Studio to modernize other data pipelines.

In addition, Deloitte, healthcare data company HealthVerity, software firm LaunchDarkly, and automation platform TrustPortal all extolled the virtues of App Studio.

The opportunity for AWS

There has been some chatter that AWS has been eclipsed on the AI front. Although it’s early, it did appear that Amazon was on its back foot, even though it is the infrastructure for much of the AI development out in the wild today.

The App Studio development is a good sign. Using GenAI for practical applications is a great idea. If AWS can continue to follow this path, we’ll soon see it nipping at the heels of the other agile AI players.

Near the end of our discussion, Devanathan got a bit philosophical about App Studio and its place in the overall AWS game plan.

“This is consistent with how AWS thinks about our mission and the world,” he told me. “AWS takes over the undifferentiated heavy lifting—and this was an opportunity for Gen AI to simplify and eliminate that learning curve, and you bring your expertise about your business problem. App Studio helps you focus on just that.”

That’s a good way to think about it. Remember that the AI race is not a zero-sum game; there will be many failures and many winners. AWS is approaching AI the way it approaches all its products, and that is to focus on simplicity and user experience, and that’s helped it fall into the latter category.

Zeus Kerravala is the founder and principal analyst with ZK Research.

