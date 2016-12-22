EXPERT ANALYSIS
Open Networking: A Progress Report
Commentary
- White-box switching has grown rapidly to offer a flexible alternative for data center networks.
By Gilad Shainer , 1/13/2017
0 Comments
451 Research: Containers A $2.7 Billion Market By 2020
News
- Report reveals that containers are the fast-growing part of the cloud technologies market.
By Charles Babcock , 1/12/2017
0 Comments
What's Next For OpenFlow
Commentary
- As SDN use cases expand, OpenFlow must become independent of specific applications and data-path protocols.
By Ben Mack-Crane, ONF Specifications Area Director and Principal Architect at Corsa Technology , 1/12/2017
0 Comments
Hyperconvergence Benefits Come With Challenges
News
- Study highlights top drivers for enterprise adoption of hyperconverged infrastructure and emerging pain...
By Marcia Savage , 1/12/2017
0 Comments
DevOps Success Requires Equal Parts Dev & Ops
Video
- In the push toward DevOps, much of focus is on software developers and development, but without equal...
By Network Computing Editors , 1/11/2017
0 Comments
SD-WAN: Making The Business Case
Commentary
- There are many reasons for an enterprise to shift to software-defined WAN.
By Snehal Patel , 1/11/2017
0 Comments
5 Fast-Growing Technology Trends For 2017
News
- IT pros can expect these hot technologies and major trends to impact the enterprise this year.
By Cynthia Harvey , 1/11/2017
0 Comments
WiFi Networking: Radio Wave Basics
Commentary
- In this Cisco Press chapter excerpt, learn how radio waves work.
By Cisco Press , 1/10/2017
0 Comments
10 Networking Startups To Watch In 2017
Slideshow
- Check out these new vendors that aim to make a mark in networking.
By Marcia Savage , 1/09/2017
0 Comments
Cisco Retains Enterprise Infrastructure Market Dominance
News
- Synergy report shows networking giant continues to lead nearly every infrastructure segment.
By Marcia Savage , 1/06/2017
0 Comments
Packet Blast: Top Tech Blogs, Jan. 6
News
- We collect the top expert content in the infrastructure community and fire it along the priority queue.
By Packet Blast , 1/06/2017
0 Comments
Using Wireshark To Ease Network Configuration
Commentary
- Tony Fortunato shows how the network protocol analyzer helps with firewall and router configuration.
By Tony Fortunato , 1/05/2017
0 Comments
The Cloud In 2017: Unleashing The Apps
Commentary
- Services that support applications and hosted in the network will be the new focus for enterprise cloud...
By Lori MacVittie , 1/04/2017
1 Comment
- Latest Comment: That second sentence... "...abstraction and subsequent orchestration..."
8 Skills Network Engineers Need In 2017
Slideshow
- Find out what skills and know-how will be essential in enterprise networking this year.
By Andrew Froehlich , 1/03/2017
1 Comment
- Latest Comment: good job on the article.
Killing 'Zombies' For Data Center Efficiency
News
- The Uptime Institute has estimated the gains from eliminating 'zombie' servers versus doing nothing.
By Charles Babcock , 12/30/2016
0 Comments
Unprecedented Change Transforming Data Centers
Commentary
- Data center designs are undergoing massive transformation due to cloud and IoT.
By Steve Carlini, Senior Director, Data Center Global Solutions for Schneider Electric , 12/30/2016
0 Comments
Beyond Digitization To Digitalization
Commentary
- Enterprises need to adopt a digital transformation strategy that extends past the process of digitization.
By Chuck Pol, President, Vodafone Americas , 12/29/2016
0 Comments
NVMe and NVMs: What To Expect
Commentary
- An overview of how new protocols impact storage performance.
By Umesh Maheshwari, founder and CTO, Nimble Storage , 12/28/2016
1 Comment
- Latest Comment: Nice, simple, and clear explanation of NVM technology and NVMe. Too many focus on NVMe as a Flash...
3 Drivers For Faster Connectivity
Commentary
- More powerful CPUs, faster storage, and software-defined architectures require faster networking.
By Kevin Deierling , 12/27/2016
0 Comments
Verifying Network Resilience
Commentary
- If you don't test, you don't really know if your infrastructure is resilient to failures.
By Terry Slattery , 12/22/2016
1 Comment
- Latest Comment: Having worked for many large Enterprise organizations, I know from experience that network...