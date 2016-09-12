EXPERT ANALYSIS
Killing 'Zombies' For Data Center Efficiency
- The Uptime Institute has estimated the gains from eliminating 'zombie' servers versus doing nothing.
By Charles Babcock , 12/30/2016
Unprecedented Change Transforming Data Centers
Commentary
- Data center designs are undergoing massive transformation due to cloud and IoT.
By Steve Carlini, Senior Director, Data Center Global Solutions for Schneider Electric , 12/30/2016
Beyond Digitization To Digitalization
Commentary
- Enterprises need to adopt a digital transformation strategy that extends past the process of digitization.
By Chuck Pol, President, Vodafone Americas , 12/29/2016
NVMe and NVMs: What To Expect
Commentary
- An overview of how new protocols impact storage performance.
By Umesh Maheshwari, founder and CTO, Nimble Storage , 12/28/2016
- Latest Comment: Nice, simple, and clear explanation of NVM technology and NVMe. Too many focus on NVMe as a Flash...
3 Drivers For Faster Connectivity
Commentary
- More powerful CPUs, faster storage, and software-defined architectures require faster networking.
By Kevin Deierling , 12/27/2016
Verifying Network Resilience
Commentary
- If you don't test, you don't really know if your infrastructure is resilient to failures.
By Terry Slattery , 12/22/2016
- Latest Comment: Having worked for many large Enterprise organizations, I know from experience that network...
5 WiFi Networking Predictions For 2017
Commentary
- IoT security, cloud-managed WiFi, and other trends will reshape the WiFi market next year.
By Dirk Gates , 12/22/2016
9 Things IT Pros Want For 2017
Slideshow
- The SolarWinds THWACK community lists its dreams for next year, including training and IoT security.
By SolarWinds , 12/22/2016
Storage Industry: 9 Hot Trends For 2017
Slideshow
- Solid-state drives and other technologies will be game changers for storage next year.
By Jim O'Reilly , 12/21/2016
Docker Networking: Basic DNS Configuration
Commentary
- Learn how to verify a host-based DNS configuration inside a container in this excerpt from "Docker...
By Packt Publishing , 12/20/2016
Network Troubleshooting From The User Perspective
Commentary
- When investigating a user's network problem, it's helpful to start your analysis near the client machine.
By Tony Fortunato , 12/19/2016
- Latest Comment: All good points. Troubleshooting is an art indeed. thanks for the input.
Packet Blast: Top Tech Blogs, Dec. 16
News
- We collect the top expert content in the infrastructure community and fire it along the priority queue.
By Packet Blast , 12/16/2016
Arista Wins Ruling In Cisco Copyright Fight
News
- Federal jury decides Arista owes Cisco nothing in battle over CLI.
By Marcia Savage , 12/15/2016
Firewalls 101: How To Choose The Right One
Commentary
- Firewalls are essential for network security. Here are some key questions to consider before you buy.
By CBT Nuggets , 12/15/2016
A WLAN Pro’s Wish List For 2017
Commentary
- Lee Badman has a few things he'd like to see happen in the WLAN industry next year.
By Lee Badman , 12/14/2016
BGP Security: Preventing Bad Route Propagation
Commentary
- Find out best practices for filtering and other techniques to thwart route leaks and hijacks.
By Young Xu , 12/14/2016
- Latest Comment: If you want to check out your own BGP vulnerabilities, testing with tools like dsniff, tcphijack,...
8 Ways The Network Will Change In 2017
Slideshow
- Find out how cloud and other trends will reshape the networking landscape next year.
By Andrew Froehlich , 12/13/2016
IT Spending Expected To Pick Up In 2017
News
- TEKsystems research finds many IT leaders have a positive outlook on next year with a focus on cloud and...
By Marcia Savage , 12/12/2016
IT Jobs And Harnessing The Power Of Change
Commentary
- IT pros must keep an open mind and adapt to cultural changes in order to remain relevant.
By Michael Edwards , 12/12/2016
- Latest Comment: You should always develop your pro skills to stay on the market, not only in IT. The main part here...
Managing The Hybrid Data Center
Commentary
- Kong Yang suggests a way to navigate the digital transformation era through efficient IT lifecycle...
By Kong Yang , 12/09/2016
