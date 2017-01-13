EXPERT ANALYSIS
How DevOps Enables Industrial IoT
Commentary
- With DevOps, organizations can build scalable, automated infrastructure to facilitate IoT-driven...
By Steve Shah , 1/20/2017
Private Cloud In Retreat, Public Cloud To Fore
News
- '2017 State of Cloud' report finds private cloud losing its viability and hybrid cloud too complex; public...
By Charles Babcock , 1/19/2017
Using Containers For Persistent Storage
Commentary
- Learn how container-based storage is implemented and blurring the lines between data, storage, and...
By Chris M Evans , 1/19/2017
What The Cloud Model Means For Enterprise Tech
Commentary
- As cloud providers evolve toward 'premises cloud' hosting, the old networking model isn't just irrelevant,...
By Tom Nolle , 1/18/2017
3 Emerging WLAN Trends For 2017
News
- Wireless networking pros see challenges ahead with IoT and emerging WiFi standards.
By Marcia Savage , 1/18/2017
HPE Inks Deal For SimpliVity
News
- Hewlett-Packard boosts hyperconvergence portfolio with purchase of a market pioneer.
By Marcia Savage , 1/17/2017
8 Vendors Poised To Make Strides In Storage In 2017
Slideshow
- These vendors are well-positioned in the enterprise storage market this year.
By Jim O'Reilly , 1/17/2017
Open Networking: A Progress Report
Commentary
- White-box switching has grown rapidly to offer a flexible alternative for data center networks.
By Gilad Shainer , 1/13/2017
451 Research: Containers A $2.7 Billion Market By 2020
News
- Report reveals that containers are the fast-growing part of the cloud technologies market.
By Charles Babcock , 1/12/2017
What's Next For OpenFlow
Commentary
- As SDN use cases expand, OpenFlow must become independent of specific applications and data-path protocols.
By Ben Mack-Crane, ONF Specifications Area Director and Principal Architect at Corsa Technology , 1/12/2017
Hyperconvergence Benefits Come With Challenges
News
- Study highlights top drivers for enterprise adoption of hyperconverged infrastructure and emerging pain...
By Marcia Savage , 1/12/2017
DevOps Success Requires Equal Parts Dev & Ops
Video
- In the push toward DevOps, much of focus is on software developers and development, but without equal...
By Network Computing Editors , 1/11/2017
SD-WAN: Making The Business Case
Commentary
- There are many reasons for an enterprise to shift to software-defined WAN.
By Snehal Patel , 1/11/2017
5 Fast-Growing Technology Trends For 2017
News
- IT pros can expect these hot technologies and major trends to impact the enterprise this year.
By Cynthia Harvey , 1/11/2017
WiFi Networking: Radio Wave Basics
Commentary
- In this Cisco Press chapter excerpt, learn how radio waves work.
By Cisco Press , 1/10/2017
10 Networking Startups To Watch In 2017
Slideshow
- Check out these new vendors that aim to make a mark in networking.
By Marcia Savage , 1/09/2017
Latest Comment: Hello Marcia, great post as always. Thanks a lot. Maybe this startup can be added to the list. They...
Cisco Retains Enterprise Infrastructure Market Dominance
News
- Synergy report shows networking giant continues to lead nearly every infrastructure segment.
By Marcia Savage , 1/06/2017
Packet Blast: Top Tech Blogs, Jan. 6
News
- We collect the top expert content in the infrastructure community and fire it along the priority queue.
By Packet Blast , 1/06/2017
Using Wireshark To Ease Network Configuration
Commentary
- Tony Fortunato shows how the network protocol analyzer helps with firewall and router configuration.
By Tony Fortunato , 1/05/2017
The Cloud In 2017: Unleashing The Apps
Commentary
- Services that support applications and hosted in the network will be the new focus for enterprise cloud...
By Lori MacVittie , 1/04/2017
Latest Comment: That second sentence... "...abstraction and subsequent orchestration..."