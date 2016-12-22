TOP STORIES

Open Networking: A Progress Report

Gilad Shainer Commentary
  • White-box switching has grown rapidly to offer a flexible alternative for data center networks.
    By Gilad Shainer , 1/13/2017

451 Research: Containers A $2.7 Billion Market By 2020

Charles Babcock News

What's Next For OpenFlow

Ben Mack-Crane, ONF Specifications Area Director and Principal Architect at Corsa Technology Commentary
  • As SDN use cases expand, OpenFlow must become independent of specific applications and data-path protocols.
    By Ben Mack-Crane, ONF Specifications Area Director and Principal Architect at Corsa Technology , 1/12/2017

Hyperconvergence Benefits Come With Challenges

Marcia Savage News
  • Study highlights top drivers for enterprise adoption of hyperconverged infrastructure and emerging pain...
    By Marcia Savage , 1/12/2017

DevOps Success Requires Equal Parts Dev & Ops

Network Computing Editors Video

SD-WAN: Making The Business Case

Snehal Patel Commentary

5 Fast-Growing Technology Trends For 2017

Cynthia Harvey News

WiFi Networking: Radio Wave Basics

Cisco Press Commentary

10 Networking Startups To Watch In 2017

Marcia Savage Slideshow

Cisco Retains Enterprise Infrastructure Market Dominance

Marcia Savage News
  • Synergy report shows networking giant continues to lead nearly every infrastructure segment.  
    By Marcia Savage , 1/06/2017

Packet Blast: Top Tech Blogs, Jan. 6

Packet Blast News
  • We collect the top expert content in the infrastructure community and fire it along the priority queue. 
    By Packet Blast , 1/06/2017

Using Wireshark To Ease Network Configuration

Tony Fortunato Commentary
  • Tony Fortunato shows how the network protocol analyzer helps with firewall and router configuration.
    By Tony Fortunato , 1/05/2017

The Cloud In 2017: Unleashing The Apps

Lori MacVittie Commentary

8 Skills Network Engineers Need In 2017

Andrew Froehlich Slideshow

Killing 'Zombies' For Data Center Efficiency

Charles Babcock News
  • The Uptime Institute has estimated the gains from eliminating 'zombie' servers versus doing nothing.
    By Charles Babcock , 12/30/2016

Unprecedented Change Transforming Data Centers

Steve Carlini, Senior Director, Data Center Global Solutions for Schneider Electric Commentary
  • Data center designs are undergoing massive transformation due to cloud and IoT.  
    By Steve Carlini, Senior Director, Data Center Global Solutions for Schneider Electric , 12/30/2016

Beyond Digitization To Digitalization

Chuck Pol, President, Vodafone Americas Commentary
  • Enterprises need to adopt a digital transformation strategy that extends past the process of digitization.
    By Chuck Pol, President, Vodafone Americas , 12/29/2016

NVMe and NVMs: What To Expect

Umesh Maheshwari, founder and CTO, Nimble Storage Commentary

3 Drivers For Faster Connectivity

Kevin Deierling Commentary

Verifying Network Resilience

Terry Slattery Commentary