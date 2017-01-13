TOP STORIES

EXPERT ANALYSIS

How To Secure A Network For Free

Tony Fortunato Commentary
  • Tony Fortunato describes how a Windows 7 machine can be turned into a VPN server to protect corporate data.
    By Tony Fortunato , 1/25/2017

5 Stadium WiFi Best Practices For The Super Bowl

Marc Murders, Solutions Director, Randstad Technologies. Commentary
  • Here's how NRG Stadium in Houston can avoid Bill Belichick tablet woes at the big game.
    By Marc Murders, Solutions Director, Randstad Technologies. , 1/25/2017

Toward The Self-Driving Data Center

Noam Shendar Slideshow
  • Here are six technologies paving the way to more fully autonomous data center operations.
    By Noam Shendar , 1/24/2017

IPv6 Transition: A Quick Guide

Andrew Froehlich Commentary

How DevOps Enables Industrial IoT

Steve Shah Commentary
  • With DevOps, organizations can build scalable, automated infrastructure to facilitate IoT-driven...
    By Steve Shah , 1/20/2017

Private Cloud In Retreat, Public Cloud To Fore

Charles Babcock News
  • '2017 State of Cloud' report finds private cloud losing its viability and hybrid cloud too complex; public...
    By Charles Babcock , 1/19/2017

Using Containers For Persistent Storage

Chris M Evans Commentary
  • Learn how container-based storage is implemented and blurring the lines between data, storage, and...
    By Chris M Evans , 1/19/2017

What The Cloud Model Means For Enterprise Tech

Tom Nolle Commentary
  • As cloud providers evolve toward 'premises cloud' hosting, the old networking model isn't just irrelevant,...
    By Tom Nolle , 1/18/2017

3 Emerging WLAN Trends For 2017

Marcia Savage News

HPE Inks Deal For SimpliVity

Marcia Savage News

8 Vendors Poised To Make Strides In Storage In 2017

Jim O'Reilly Slideshow

Open Networking: A Progress Report

Gilad Shainer Commentary
  • White-box switching has grown rapidly to offer a flexible alternative for data center networks.
    By Gilad Shainer , 1/13/2017

451 Research: Containers A $2.7 Billion Market By 2020

Charles Babcock News

What's Next For OpenFlow

Ben Mack-Crane, ONF Specifications Area Director and Principal Architect at Corsa Technology Commentary
  • As SDN use cases expand, OpenFlow must become independent of specific applications and data-path protocols.
    By Ben Mack-Crane, ONF Specifications Area Director and Principal Architect at Corsa Technology , 1/12/2017

Hyperconvergence Benefits Come With Challenges

Marcia Savage News
  • Study highlights top drivers for enterprise adoption of hyperconverged infrastructure and emerging pain...
    By Marcia Savage , 1/12/2017

DevOps Success Requires Equal Parts Dev & Ops

Network Computing Editors Video

SD-WAN: Making The Business Case

Snehal Patel Commentary

5 Fast-Growing Technology Trends For 2017

Cynthia Harvey News

WiFi Networking: Radio Wave Basics

Cisco Press Commentary

10 Networking Startups To Watch In 2017

Marcia Savage Slideshow