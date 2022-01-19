This week’s undersea volcano focused attention on the fragility of the oceanic cable network, which carries roughly 95 percent of intercontinental global data traffic.
A private 5G network offers multiple benefits. But can the technology benefit your organization?
Organizations likely to adopt SASE faster than others are those that are embracing a cloud-first or cloud-native philosophy.
Reports
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is one framework that combines networking and security functions into a single, cloud-native environment that helps IT professionals to manage multiple point solutions across a myriad of IT domains. Download this report to read more!
Enterprise Connect
Get in-depth vendor-neutral insights and analysis from leading independent experts on all aspects of communications, collaboration, and networking technologies. Our program will provide the technical know-how and strategic vision that meet the needs of your enterprise, and our exhibit hall showcases technology from leading industry solution providers.